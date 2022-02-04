Overview

Dr. Bruce Goldner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Goldner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.