Dr. Bruce Goldner, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Goldner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park270-5 76 Ave Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was an active 73-year old when I was laid low by A-Fib, which caused my heart rate to go up and my pulse to become weak and erratic. After Dr. Goldner’s ablation procedure (1/26/22), my resting heart rate went back down to 60 and my pulse was strong and steady again. Exactly one week after the procedure, I went skiing and had a great day with no heart problems at all.
About Dr. Bruce Goldner, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases North Shore Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldner works at
Dr. Goldner has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.