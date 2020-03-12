Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Bruce S Goldenberg MD1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 467-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. gave us a real personal touch. He gave us personal phone calls to put us at ease. His office staff is over the top.
About Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish, Tagalog and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
