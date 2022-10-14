Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 451-2915Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Guardian
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was knowledgeable and had a good medical manner. His staff was very professional.
About Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New Eng MC
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- George Wash University School Med
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glassman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glassman speaks Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
