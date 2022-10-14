See All Dermatologists in Alexandria, VA
Dermatology
3.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Glassman works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 451-2915
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Guardian
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Oct 14, 2022
    He was knowledgeable and had a good medical manner. His staff was very professional.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1730151119
    Education & Certifications

    • New Eng MC
    • Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • George Wash University School Med
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Inova Alexandria Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glassman works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Glassman’s profile.

    Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

