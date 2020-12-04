See All Urologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD

Urology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gilbert works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Male Infertility and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500
  2. 2
    Bruce R Gilbert MD PhD PC
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588740104
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Medical Acupuncture
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
