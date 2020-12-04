Overview

Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gilbert works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Male Infertility and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.