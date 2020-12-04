Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
-
2
Bruce R Gilbert MD PhD PC900 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilbert is compassionate and thorough, and never sacrifices time when discussing medical issues. He is a well-respected specialist in his field. He always answers or returns phone calls and makes certain to schedule either a Telehealth or in-person consultation to address our medical concerns. I recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Medical Acupuncture
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Urological Surgery
