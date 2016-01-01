See All Neuroradiologists in Augusta, GA
Overview

Dr. Bruce Gilbert, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Gilbert works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

  Neuroradiology
  19 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1497725824
Fellowship
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  Residency
BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  • MERCER UNIVERSITY
  • Neuroradiology
  • Augusta University Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.