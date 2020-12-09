Dr. Bruce Gershenhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershenhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Gershenhorn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Gershenhorn, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Gershenhorn works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gershenhorn?
Met with Dr. Bruce today. I thank God that he has blessed me as a patient of him. He is caring and very knowledgeable in his diagnostic and treatments. May God continue to bless him and his staff.
About Dr. Bruce Gershenhorn, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588796478
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Beth Israel Mc
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershenhorn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershenhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gershenhorn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gershenhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershenhorn works at
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershenhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershenhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershenhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershenhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.