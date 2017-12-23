Dr. Bruce Germer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Germer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Germer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Germer works at
Locations
Heitmeier And Armani Medical & Surgical Eyecare, LLC3501 Holiday Dr Ste 204, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 887-7660
Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana409 Avenue F, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Directions (985) 735-8137
Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana3530 Houma Blvd Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 887-7660
Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana1538 Front St, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-9900
Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 210, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (985) 532-3939
Medical & Surgical Eye Center1051 Gause Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-0206
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My only complaint is the wait time in office for appointment. 3 hours on average. Unacceptable!
About Dr. Bruce Germer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780655258
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- Thos Jeff U Hosp
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germer works at
Dr. Germer has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Germer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germer.
