Dr. Bruce Gelinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Gelinas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Nch Heart Institute Briggs399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5634
NCH Heart Institute27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He always gives my husband and me plenty of time to discuss any concerns we have. We have recommended him to several people.
About Dr. Bruce Gelinas, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184671141
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Med Ctr
- Ind U Sch Med Ctr
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelinas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelinas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelinas.
