Dr. Bruce Gainsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Gainsley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gainsley is a brilliant and outstanding doctor. There is not one thing to criticize about his practice. I highly recommend him. He is above reproach.
About Dr. Bruce Gainsley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gainsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainsley.
