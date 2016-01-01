Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
Bruce F. Friedman M.d. Inc.11180 Warner Ave Ste 255, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 753-9300
-
2
Michael J. Marcus Dpm A Professional Corp.16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 708, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9300
-
3
Pacific Neuropsychiatry and Sleep22 Odyssey Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 549-9330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
About Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457345225
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Postnasal Drip and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.