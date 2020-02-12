See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
40 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Freedman works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 1015, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 360-6077
    Crowell Reconstructive Surgery
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 180, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 517-6938
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 12, 2020
    I saw Dr. Freedman seven years ago. I was hit by a car while bike commuting and broke several bones in my hand. He was thoughtful and focused on my care. My hand is 99% what it was and only two hairline scars show what happened. Still very grateful to have found him.
    Robert, Falls Church — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316922503
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
