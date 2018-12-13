Overview

Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.