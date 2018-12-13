Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
3
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831136605
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frankel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
