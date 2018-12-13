See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD

Oncology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Frankel works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari Malformation Type 1

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Excellent neurosurgeon.
    About Dr. Bruce Frankel, MD

    • Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831136605
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center

