Dr. Bruce Fong, DO
Overview
Dr. Bruce Fong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Advance Neurodiagnostics of Idaho9333 Double R Blvd Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 828-5388
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fong is a wonderful doctor who takes exceptional care and considerations while caring for his patients. Nothing but great reviews for our family!!
About Dr. Bruce Fong, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689694531
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
