Dr. Bruce Fong, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Fong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fong works at Sierra Integrative Medical Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Neurodiagnostics of Idaho
    9333 Double R Blvd Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 828-5388

Hospital Affiliations
  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 31, 2020
Dr. Fong is a wonderful doctor who takes exceptional care and considerations while caring for his patients. Nothing but great reviews for our family!!
RDK65 — Oct 31, 2020
About Dr. Bruce Fong, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1689694531
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Fong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fong works at Sierra Integrative Medical Center in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fong’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

