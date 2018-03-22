Dr. Bruce Foerster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foerster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Foerster, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Foerster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Foerster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce V Foerster MD6280 Jackson Dr Ste 4C, San Diego, CA 92119 Directions (619) 825-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foerster?
You will be in good hands. Good bedside manor. Does great work
About Dr. Bruce Foerster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467593335
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foerster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foerster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foerster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foerster works at
Dr. Foerster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foerster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Foerster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foerster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foerster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foerster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.