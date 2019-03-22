Dr. Bruce Fisher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Fisher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bruce Fisher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plymouth, MI.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Plymouth Family Dentistry45270 JOY RD, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 210-0670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr. Fisher and this practice to many friends and family. The most professional group of people I've encountered.
About Dr. Bruce Fisher, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790838381
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.