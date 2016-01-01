Dr. Bruce Fisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Fisch, MD
Dr. Bruce Fisch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Denver Nephrologists PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 203, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
