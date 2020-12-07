Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Finkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Finkel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Finkel works at
Locations
Coastal Allergy & Asthma PC505 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6190
Coastal Allergy Asthma1219 Merchant Way Ste 102, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 354-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always seen by appointment time or a few minutes early. Dr. Finkel is caring and understanding. He always makes you feel that your health is his number one priority.
About Dr. Bruce Finkel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972562668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkel works at
Dr. Finkel has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.