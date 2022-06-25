Dr. Bruce Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Fine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospitals Of Dallas
Locations
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Ste D400, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Plano Presbyterian Hospital MOB II6300 W Parker Rd Ste 123, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 398-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bruce A. Fine and his team are outstanding!!! The service Dr. Fine offer is top notch! He makes sure that you are at peace with whatever type of treatment you're needing, by answering any questions you may have. To ensure that you have peace of mind. His team that works with him, are Patty and Allison, they are a prime example of what type of service you're going to receive from Dr. Fine. They are very sweet and caring and have wonderful personalities, that make you feel at home. You feel as though you've known them for years and Dr. Fine makes you feel the exact same way. He is a very loving, caring, kind man, who is extremely knowledgeable and he will ensures that before you leave his presence you're going to have that same knowledge. He will make sure you understand every aspect of your procedure. The anesthesiologist he uses, that works with him is also outstanding! You can't go wrong with Dr. Fine and his marvelous team!
About Dr. Bruce Fine, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1982646121
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospitals Of Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fine speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.