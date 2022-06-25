Overview

Dr. Bruce Fine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospitals Of Dallas



Dr. Fine works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.