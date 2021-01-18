Overview

Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Fetterman works at Mid South Ear Nose & Throat PC in Cordova, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.