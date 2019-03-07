Dr. Bruce Fearon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Fearon, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Fearon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3521 Ne Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 554-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and med techs are terrific! They explain the procedure thoroughly. Treating problem veins is a lengthy procedure with many follow-up visits. Overall, I've been impressed with the staff at Summit. And the throbbing, achy, hot area on my leg is gone -- goal achieved!
About Dr. Bruce Fearon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689666059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fearon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fearon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fearon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearon.
