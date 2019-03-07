Overview

Dr. Bruce Fearon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.