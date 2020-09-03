Overview

Dr. Bruce Farringer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farringer works at Sierra Womens Health in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.