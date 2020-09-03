Dr. Bruce Farringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Farringer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Farringer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sierra Womens Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 202, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best Ob in Reno!
About Dr. Bruce Farringer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
