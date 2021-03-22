Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
Ocoee Eye Center2175 Chambliss Ave NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 473-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. He is very knowledgeable about the eye. He listened carefully to my concerns about cataract removal. Surgery went well but my cataract was usually thick so breaking it up was harder to do. Regardless, although I had additional pain an unclarity the next morning, he took pressure reading of the eye, finding it high, quickly reduced the pressure resulting in instantly having no pain and clear vision. Extremely satisfied with the result. Would recommend Dr FAERBER to anyone looking for a qualified eye doctor.
About Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407878267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faerber has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Faerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.