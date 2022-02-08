See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Eich II works at Eich Plastic Surgery, PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eich Plastic Surgery PC
    200 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 856-6155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr Eich removed a skin cancer from my nose. From the time I entered the waiting room I sensed a feeling of comfort. Dr Eich explained what he would be doing in language I understood. He was kind and caring as was the nurse. I recommend Dr Eich if you need a plastic surgeon Glenda Odenville
    Glenda Wesley — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477508091
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eich II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eich II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eich II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eich II works at Eich Plastic Surgery, PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Eich II’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eich II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eich II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eich II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eich II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.