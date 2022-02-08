Overview

Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Eich II works at Eich Plastic Surgery, PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.