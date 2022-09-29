See All Otolaryngologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Edelman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick
    557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 613-0600
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset
    1543 Route 27 Ste 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 873-6863
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP
    B3 CORNWALL DR, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 238-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP
    37 Clyde Rd Ste 103, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Sep 29, 2022
    My husband has needed to have wax cleaned out of his ears for some time, and we didn't have a care-provider to turn to. We finally went to an urgent care facility, and they referred us to Dr. Edelman. We were able to get an appointment within a reasonably short time. The visit with Dr. Edelman was relatively painless as doctor visits go. We had the usual load of forms to fill out, but we were able to fill them out online in advance. The check-in process was handled expeditiously via text message, and the office is following COVID protocols. Dr. Edelman was quite approachable. He was able to get all the wax out of the ears, and he provided suggestions for at-home care to avoid wax build-up in the future. He also gave us reasonable advice regarding the need for hearing aids. Overall, it was a great experience.
    Robin P. — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639276009
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's National Medical Center
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Princeton University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

