Overview

Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Edelman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.