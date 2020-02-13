Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douthit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Sharp Memorial Hospital
Dr. Douthit works at
Locations
Jordan L. Mitchell MD P.A.4461 Coit Rd Ste 211, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 335-8455
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 335-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have gone to Dr Douthit for years. He is one of the best!
About Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1164474284
Education & Certifications
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
