Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Dorr works at Littleton Gynecology & Wellness in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Littleton Gynecology and Wellness
    7750 S Broadway Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2018
    Dr. Dorr is an incredible doctor. He is thorough, caring, knowledgeable and friendly! His entire staff is wonderful.
    Breanne in CO — Nov 06, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669430716
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorr works at Littleton Gynecology & Wellness in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dorr’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

