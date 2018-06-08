See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Yardley, PA
Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD is a Pulmonologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Dershaw works at THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA in Yardley, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Institute for Respiratory and Sleep Medicine
    1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 125, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 785-9500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA
    2630 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 332-9095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2018
    Amazing!!!! No other words can describe! I have had asthma since 8 months old, and he truly understands, listens, and helps with forms and anything you need to get the car you need!!! Been seeing him for years and I Highly recommend!!!!!!
    Stephanie in Blue Bell, PA — Jun 08, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336188853
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dershaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dershaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dershaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dershaw has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dershaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dershaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dershaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dershaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dershaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.