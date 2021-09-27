Overview

Dr. Bruce Decter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Decter works at Cardiovascular Consultants in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.