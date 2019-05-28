See All Allergists & Immunologists in Brick, NJ
Allergy & Immunology
47 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Decotiis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Decotiis works at Ocean Allergy Partners LLC in Brick, NJ with other offices in Belmar, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean Allergy Partners LLC
    1673 ROUTE 88, Brick, NJ 08724 (732) 458-5050
    1540 State Route 138 Bldg 1, Belmar, NJ 07719 (732) 681-8700

  Community Medical Center
  Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 28, 2019
    My coughing spells and other symptons screamed allergy. The doctor recognized my symptoms, which I had hoped for based on his knowledge and reputation. Even so, I was impressed. He asked me a million questions to make a decision on the best treatment plan. I was wowed. I found his staff to be very helpful. I called on a Tuesday at 2:00 pm. The desk asked me where I lived. (I could just see where this was going) I was pleasantly surprised when she asked me if I could be there by 3. She explained they had a cancellation. Kudos to the doctor, his np Stephanie and entire staff. My docs for life.
    — May 28, 2019
    About Dr. Bruce Decotiis, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    47 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1750494613
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Decotiis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Decotiis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Decotiis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Decotiis has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Decotiis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decotiis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decotiis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

