Dr. Bruce Davies, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fircrest, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at Fircrest Dental Arts Center in Fircrest, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

