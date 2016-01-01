See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Culliney works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center
    325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4C, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia

Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Oral Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    About Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912982380
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culliney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Culliney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culliney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culliney works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Culliney’s profile.

    Dr. Culliney has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culliney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Culliney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culliney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culliney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culliney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

