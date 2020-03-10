Dr. Bruce Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Crowley, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Crowley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Cobb Eye Center, Dallas location290 Merchants Sq Ste I, Dallas, GA 30132 Directions (770) 445-8885Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Crowley. Had painless cataract surgery. He truley seems sincere about my health. I highly recommend him. I now have 20/20 vision!
About Dr. Bruce Crowley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Blepharitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
