Overview

Dr. Bruce Crowley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Crowley works at Cobb Eye Center in Dallas, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Blepharitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.