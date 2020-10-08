Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotugno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Cotugno works at
Locations
Adult Neurology Center PC1025 Jefferson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 229-6195
Washington Hospital155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Cotungo for the first time today, since my neurologist had left the practice. The visit was very pleasant. Dr. Cotungo addressed any concerns I had and was genuinely concerned with my overall health and symptoms with my MS. He was very informative and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972580983
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotugno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotugno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotugno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotugno works at
Dr. Cotugno has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotugno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotugno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotugno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotugno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotugno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.