Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comisar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Comisar works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
2
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comisar?
My visit with Dr. Comisar was great. He patiently answered all my questions and followed up with his own to make sure I understood the answers completely. Made sure I understood the path forward and that I knew my options. My wife has had knee surgery with him in the past and had a similar experience. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063407765
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Sports Med Inst
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comisar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comisar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comisar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comisar works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Comisar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comisar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comisar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comisar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.