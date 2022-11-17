Overview

Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Comisar works at OrthoNeuro in Pickerington, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.