Overview

Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Brahms Cohn and Leb Inc in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Systemic Chondromalacia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.