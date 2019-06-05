Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Cohen Eye Associates4921 Parkview Pl Ste 13F, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 361-5003
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
I had one cataract removed and lens implant six years ago and the second 18 months ago. I could not be more pleased. My vision is now 20/20. Greatly satisfied. Grateful. Wow!
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053355107
- Barnes Hosp Wash U Sch Med
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Ophthalmology
