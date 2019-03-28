See All Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD

Neurology
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Cleeremans works at Gregory T Whitman MD Inc. in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory T Whitman MD Inc.
    16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-1882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr Cleeremans professional care with empathy and understanding for his patients is amazing. He spends time diagnosing with a very objective approach that is best for your treatments. He spends a lot of time with the patient to better understandcfyour conditiinb
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205042249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lawrence University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cleeremans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cleeremans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cleeremans works at Gregory T Whitman MD Inc. in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cleeremans’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleeremans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleeremans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleeremans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleeremans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

