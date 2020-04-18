Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chozick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Chozick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce Steven Chozick1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2107A, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chozick?
Excellent. Dr. Chozik unlike other doctors is always easily accessible, very patient, compassionate, and skilled diagnostician. He takes all the time needed with patient, thoroughly discusses options and does not recommend surgery unless absolutely necessary, where other neurosurgeons don't seem to be interested unless they can do surgery. I highly recommend both Dr. Chozik and his staff, Michelle PA, Kathy MA, and Diane administrator who are always helpful and efficient.
About Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386686897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chozick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chozick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chozick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chozick works at
Dr. Chozick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chozick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chozick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chozick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chozick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chozick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.