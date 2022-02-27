Dr. Bruce Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Chen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Austin Heart - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4158Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Chen took care of my needs promptly and professionally, however the office staff has not followed up on his order to schedule a necessary test going on day 4 now
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1285835926
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
