Overview

Dr. Bruce Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Carter works at Albermarle Pdtrc Ophthl & Strbs in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertical Heterophoria, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.