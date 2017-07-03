Dr. Bruce Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Albemarle Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC1101 E Jefferson St Ste 3, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 295-5193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce Carter is by far the Best! He is AMAZING with our 3 year old and we love him as well! My son even bugs us about when his next appt is because he wants to go see him. :) Highly reccomend him!
About Dr. Bruce Carter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1972510113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
