Overview

Dr. Bruce Carpenter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at HeartPlace in Granbury, TX with other offices in Glen Rose, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.