Overview

Dr. Bruce Carlson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.