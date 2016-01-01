Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with W. K. Kellogg Eye Center
Dr. Cameron works at
Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons332 Ne Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 528-6000
Northwest Eye Surgeons10330 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 528-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons1412 SW 43rd St Ste 310, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 235-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- W. K. Kellogg Eye Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
