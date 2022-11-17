Overview

Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Byrne works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.