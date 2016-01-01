Dr. Bruce Burnham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Burnham, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Burnham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
- 1 59 Sycamore St Ste 101, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-1318
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Burnham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1467495515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnham.
