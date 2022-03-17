Overview

Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Buerk works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.