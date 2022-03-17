See All Ophthalmologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD

Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Buerk works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    CVP Physicians Dayton - Centerville Office
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Centerville Office
6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 350, Dayton, OH 45459
(937) 320-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dayton Children's
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Glaucoma
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Astigmatism
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eyelid Disorders
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Macular Degeneration
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome
Pars Planitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Edema
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 17, 2022
    Always gives currant status of my condition. Provides me with action plan for next visit. Clear communications every time.
    Mr. Marion Stevens — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD

    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1891792339
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Il At Chicago
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Evanston Hospital
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buerk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buerk works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Buerk’s profile.

    Dr. Buerk has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buerk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Buerk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buerk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buerk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buerk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

