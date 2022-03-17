Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Buerk works at
Locations
-
1
CVP Physicians Dayton - Centerville Office6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 350, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 320-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always gives currant status of my condition. Provides me with action plan for next visit. Clear communications every time.
About Dr. Bruce Buerk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891792339
Education & Certifications
- University Of Il At Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Evanston Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
