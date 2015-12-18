See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in O Fallon, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Bryan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Bryan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bryan works at BJC Medical Group at O Fallon in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon
    2630 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 240-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Bryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryan works at BJC Medical Group at O Fallon in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bryan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

