Dr. Brumfiel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Brumfiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Brumfiel, MD is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
- 1 4244 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 200, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 429-0674
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with him for years, He is great with a rye sense of humor. Tremendous Dr. who is thorough.
About Dr. Bruce Brumfiel, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1699880609
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brumfiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumfiel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumfiel.
