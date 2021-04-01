Dr. Bruce Branin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- Gainesville
- Dr. Bruce Branin, DO
Dr. Bruce Branin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Branin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Branin works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Family Physicians4611 Nw 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653 Directions (352) 371-0301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balance Testing
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease in Women
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Branin?
Dr Branin kept my father healthy and believed in quality versus quantity of life. My wife and I have been with Dr Branin pretty much since he moved to Florida. He is a no nonsense and person and I give him the highest praise I have. He caught my wife's interstitial cystitis that many specialists missed.
About Dr. Bruce Branin, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144435785
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Jfk Memorial
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ursinus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branin works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Branin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.