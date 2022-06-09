Dr. Bruce Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bradley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Locations
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5300
Obgyn Jessamine Outreach110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 887-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bradley's bedside manner is something that you just can't get a lot of anymore from physicians. Especially in Cardiology. I find that most doctor's in this profession have a "God Complex" and aren't interested in getting to know their patients and their health histories. That's where Dr. Bradley is different. He sits with you. He listens. He takes his time developing an understanding of your health concerns, and puts your mind at ease by allowing you to ask as many questions as it may take, without making you feel like you're wasting his time. He educates and he's personable. I like that about him. We need more physicians like Dr. Bradley.
About Dr. Bruce Bradley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1376850099
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
